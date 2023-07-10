VIDEO: Truck swept away in Beas river as rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh over the past four days, leading to widespread flooding and causing damage to life and property. As the situation continues to worsen, a video has emerged in which a truck can be seen being swept away by the heavy flow of the swollen Beas River. The video was shot by a local man and shared by news agency ANI. The torrential monsoon downpours have triggered flash floods in Himachal.

The India Meteorological Department said that the intense spell of rains over the hill state is likely to decrease from tomorrow, however, Uttarakhand may continue to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days.

Monsoon woes: Landslides, flashfloods in northern India

The torrential monsoon downpours have triggered landslides, waterlogging, flash floods in several parts of northern regions, posing risks to residents and resulting in casualties.

Twenty major landslides and 17 flash floods in Himachal Pradesh have been reported in the past 48 hours over 30 houses have been completely and partially damaged. All major rivers including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab are flowing above the danger level, news agency ANI reported.

The rain has also wreaked havoc on the transportation network, causing widespread traffic congestion on major roadways in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal. Commuters have been stranded for hours, grappling with the gridlock caused by flooded streets.

According to a PTI report, rains in Himachal have damaged public facilities and the district suffered losses of ₹75 crore, of which the Public Works Department (PWD) incurred a loss of about ₹31 crore.

Delhi rain: Massive waterlogging, schools closed

The two-day rain led to waterlogging in areas never recorded before in Delhi. There was knee- to ankle-deep water in areas of Connaught Place.

All Delhi government schools from nursery to Class 5 will remain closed tomorrow.

