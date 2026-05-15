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Himachal Pradesh likely to witness dry spell after May 18, temperatures may touch 40°C: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall activity in isolated higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 05:38 pm IST
ANI |
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall activity in isolated higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days, while warning of a prolonged dry spell and rising temperatures across the state after May 18.

A general view of houses along with the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (top) as seen from Indru Nag near Dharamsala on May 15, 2026.(AFP)

Speaking to ANI, Head IMD Shobhit Katiyar said no major weather activity is expected in most parts of the state during the next three days, although isolated light rain spells may occur in higher hill districts, including Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu.

"From May 18 to May 23, the weather across Himachal Pradesh is expected to remain dry. However, due to a fresh western disturbance, rainfall activity may resume in the state after May 24," Katiyar said.

Also Read | Monsoon to arrive in Kerala on May 26: IMD

He said daytime temperatures are currently ranging between 30-35 degrees Celsius in lower hill and plain areas, 24 to 30 degrees Celsius in the mid-hill regions, and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius in higher reaches.

Katiyar said no heatwave alert has been issued so far, but heatwave-like conditions may develop in isolated areas around May 20 to 22.

"We may issue a heatwave alert in the next one to two days, depending on evolving conditions," he said. (ANI)

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh likely to witness dry spell after May 18, temperatures may touch 40°C: IMD
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