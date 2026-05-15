Himachal Pradesh likely to witness dry spell after May 18, temperatures may touch 40°C: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall activity in isolated higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days, while warning of a prolonged dry spell and rising temperatures across the state after May 18.

A general view of houses along with the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (top) as seen from Indru Nag near Dharamsala on May 15, 2026.(AFP)

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Speaking to ANI, Head IMD Shobhit Katiyar said no major weather activity is expected in most parts of the state during the next three days, although isolated light rain spells may occur in higher hill districts, including Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu.

"From May 18 to May 23, the weather across Himachal Pradesh is expected to remain dry. However, due to a fresh western disturbance, rainfall activity may resume in the state after May 24," Katiyar said.

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He said daytime temperatures are currently ranging between 30-35 degrees Celsius in lower hill and plain areas, 24 to 30 degrees Celsius in the mid-hill regions, and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius in higher reaches.

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{{^usCountry}} Katiyar further said temperatures are likely to rise steadily over the next week due to the absence of significant weather systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katiyar further said temperatures are likely to rise steadily over the next week due to the absence of significant weather systems. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "In the next 3-4 days, temperatures in lower hill and plain areas may touch around 40 degrees Celsius," he said, adding that Una district recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while adjoining areas witnessed temperatures between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In the next 3-4 days, temperatures in lower hill and plain areas may touch around 40 degrees Celsius," he said, adding that Una district recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while adjoining areas witnessed temperatures between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The IMD official said the state has so far received above-normal rainfall during May. Against the normal rainfall of around 33 mm between May 1 and May 14, Himachal Pradesh has already recorded 37 mm of rainfall, which is about 13 per cent above normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD official said the state has so far received above-normal rainfall during May. Against the normal rainfall of around 33 mm between May 1 and May 14, Himachal Pradesh has already recorded 37 mm of rainfall, which is about 13 per cent above normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, cumulative pre-monsoon rainfall from March 1 to May 14 stood at 197 mm against the normal 210 mm, reflecting a deficit of nearly 6 per cent, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, cumulative pre-monsoon rainfall from March 1 to May 14 stood at 197 mm against the normal 210 mm, reflecting a deficit of nearly 6 per cent, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Katiyar said no heatwave alert has been issued so far, but heatwave-like conditions may develop in isolated areas around May 20 to 22.

"We may issue a heatwave alert in the next one to two days, depending on evolving conditions," he said. (ANI)

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