Himachal rain: 10 people stuck in boat at Kol Dam rescued; heavy rain alert issued

Ten people, who were stuck in a boat at Kol Dam reservoir in Himachal Pradesh after the sudden rise in water levels amid incessant rainfall last evening, have been rescued, officials said on Monday. According to the officials, five out of the total trapped people were employees of the forest department.

Deputy commissioner of Mandi Arindam Chaudhary said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local administration teams have been carrying out the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert on Monday and an ‘orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain from August 22 to August 24 in the hilly state. The weather department also warned of a moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of Chamba and Mandi districts and predicted a wet spell till August 26.

“Light to moderate precipitation likely to continue at few places in low and mid-hill districts of HP during next 48 hours. The rainfall activity in the State likely to increase in distribution and intensity from 21st August with precipitation in many parts of the State till 24th August. Possibility of isolated spells of heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Solan, and Sirmaur during 21st to 23rd August.Thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur at few places in the State during the period,” read an IMD bulletin.

Rain fury in Himachal Pradesh

Incessant rainfall has triggered massive landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods this monsoon, causing significant damage in the state. According to reports, over 200 people have lost their lives in rain-related accidents in Himachal. A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season, reported ANI.

Amid this, the state government has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'.

