Himachal rains: 5 locals stuck in Koldam in Mandi, rescue ops underway

Ten people including five from the forest department and five local citizens were stuck in the Koldam dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, news agency PTI reported. HT Image

Rescue operation is in-process by NDRF team. National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) officers, DC, CISF and others are at the spot and taking live reports of the situation.

In the video shared by PTI, some people were seen rowing a boat amid the waters while one person was seen swimming. The water was filled with debris from trees and mud.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains and landslides in the past few weeks. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24. Meanwhile, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been sounded on August 21. The weather department also warned of moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of Chamba and Mandi districts.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has requested a specialised relief package from the Centre. He emphasized that the existing relief guidelines outlined in the Union government's financial provisions are insufficient to address the substantial damages inflicted by the intense rainfall in the state. He sought the package during his meeting with BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.



Earlier, Nadda and the minister visited the rain-affected areas of Poanta in Sirmaur and Shimla town.

Speaking about the situation in rain-ravaged Himachal BJP President JP Nadda said earlier, “I am pained to see the devastation and loss of human lives and assure all help for rehabilitation of displaced persons… Himachal has suffered huge losses and the union government is seriously concerned about the situation. Efforts are afoot by the administration to provide relief and take up restoration and rehabilitation works. Central help would continue to pour in and all the displaced persons would be rehabilitated.”

The Centre on Sunday approved the release of ₹200 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund as advance assistance to Himachal Pradesh. At least 330 people lost their lives due to rains, floods, landslides, and lightning in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon in the state.

