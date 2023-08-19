Himachal: Monsoon to gather pace from Monday

Even as Himachal Pradesh struggles to cope with the aftermath of the recent spell of heavy rain that triggered landslides, the meteorological department has forecast that the monsoon will gather pace from Monday. Rescuers removing debris as they search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a temple on the outskirts of Shimla on August 14. Heavy rain triggered floods and landslides in the state. (AP Photo)

A yellow alert for heavy rain and flash flood warning has been issued in isolated pockets of the state.

Light to moderate precipitation is likely to continue in the state till Sunday.

“The rainfall activity is likely to increase in distribution and intensity from August 21 with heavy precipitation in many parts of the state till August 24,” Surender Paul, the director of Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla centre, said in a press statement on Saturday.

There is a possibility of isolated spells of heavy rainfall in 10 districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Solan and Sirmaur from August 21 to 23, while thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur at a few places in the state during this period, he said.

Flash floods along watershed and other channels in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts may occur besides localised flooding of roads and landslides in vulnerable areas.

People have been advised to check road conditions and traffic congestion before travelling and avoid going to areas with waterlogging problems and staying away from vulnerable structures.

According to IMD data, Himachal Pradesh has received 81% excess rainfall over the past week. The state got 115.6mm of rainfall, while normal rainfall during this period is 63.9mm. So far, this monsoon has seen 41% excess rainfall.

Mandi district was again the epicentre of heavy rainfall, recording 263% excess rain. The district got 370.5mm rainfall against a normal of 102 over the past seven days.

Shimla got 133.2mm rainfall against a normal of 51.1mm, which is 161% excess. Kangra got 352.7mm (142% excess) rainfall against a normal of 145.9mm.

Hamirpur got 138% excess rains, Bilaspur 129%, Solan 96%, Chamba 37%, Una 18% and Kullu 13%.

Lahaul-Spiti the recorded highest rain deficit of 85%, followed by Kinnaur 40% and Sirmaur 32%.

On Friday evening, the state government declared the entire Himachal Pradesh a natural calamity affected area.

“The state has suffered estimated losses of ₹10,000 crore this monsoon with roads, houses, and vital infrastructure washed away in floods, besides death of more than 335 people,” chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.