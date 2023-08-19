Himachal: Power supply restoration taken up on war footing, says HPSEB

Heavy rains this monsoon season and resultant floods and landslides have caused unprecedented damage to the state’s power supply network and work is underway to restore supply to affected areas at the earliest, said an Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) official on Saturday. Rescue workers and locals remove the debris during a search for survivors after a landslide following torrential rains, in Shimla, Saturday. (PTI)

Board employees and officers are working on a war footing in the face of devastation caused by the natural calamity, said board’s additional director (public relations) Anurag Prashar.

Parashar said LT networks and electric wires and poles were damaged across the state. Following heavy rain in Shimla and surrounding areas on the intervening night of August 13-14, infrastructure has been damaged and many parts of the city have been hit. More than 500 transformers were hit in a single day due to incessant rains.

Despite the challenging conditions, HPSEBL officials took prompt action to initiate the restoration process for the damages caused by the rains, landslides and fallen trees, said Parashar.

The places where damaged supply lines couldn’t be repaired immediately, alternative arrangements were made to provide power to affected areas.

Even after catastrophic events across the state, power supply was restored in most of the areas.

Parashar also lauded the board employees for working tirelessly to ensure uninterrupted power supply.