Watch: Houses develop cracks in Himachal's Solan after heavy rainfall; ‘Orange alert’ for next 3 days

Houses in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district have developed cracks following heavy rain that hit parts of the hill state on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy rain for the next three days in the state.

Houses in Solan developed cracks following heavy rainfall on Tuesday.(PTI)

In a video shared by news agency PTI, cracks can be seen on the fields' ground, and on the walls and floors of the houses. “Due to rain-related damages, the state has suffered a loss of 10,000 crore rupees so far. In these rain-related incidents, 348 people have lost their lives, 38 people are missing, and over 300 people are injured,” PTI quoted Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi as saying.

Himachal rain updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh for the next three days and the monsoon effect is expected to persist in the state until August 27, after which normal weather conditions are anticipated.

Due to landslides and continuous rain, educational institutions in Dharamshala, Kangra district, will remain closed on August 23, as per an order from the Sub Division Magistrate. The educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district will remain closed on August 23 and 24, due to rain.

The rainfall alert warns of potential incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloud bursts, and rising water levels. A flash flood alert has been issued to six districts in Himachal Pradesh: Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

Due to heavy rainfall, vehicular traffic has been halted at Chakki near Parwanoo for safety reasons.

The incessant rainfall from August 13 to August 18 in Himachal Pradesh caused significant damage and loss of life due to landslides at various locations. The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority is actively monitoring weather-related changes and has provided emergency contact numbers for assistance.

Measures, including deploying machinery in landslide-prone areas and road closure possibilities, have been implemented to address potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies)

