Centre to provide all possible help to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh: Nadda

In the wake of a catastrophic landslide in the Shangti region of Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur, convened a crucial meeting to address the substantial devastation caused by the disaster. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda exchanges greetings with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting regarding the loss of lives and damage caused by the natural calamity in the state, in Shimla on Sunday. (ANI)

BJP national president Nadda reaffirmed the Union government’s commitment to providing substantial assistance to Himachal Pradesh. He assured that efforts would be focused on securing the timely release of the initial installment of interim relief. Nadda emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering support for the state during this challenging time and highlighted the government’s determination to mitigate losses and ensure sufficient funds for recovery.

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also shared their insights during the meeting.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous understanding of the pressing need for tailored relief measures that account for Himachal Pradesh’s unique geographical conditions. Officials and dignitaries in attendance stressed the urgency of prompt action to address the extensive damage and aid recovery efforts.

The landslide, which struck recently, has left a trail of destruction, claiming the lives of 17 individuals and causing unprecedented damage to the state. Chief minister Sukhu, during the meeting, stressed the dire need for immediate financial assistance akin to aid extended during prior calamities such as Kedarnath and Bhuj incidents. He highlighted the severity of the situation, pointing to widespread landslides, significant destruction of homes, and extensive damage to public and private property. He also underscored the limitations of the existing relief manual, which falls short in compensating the losses experienced by the state.

Chief minister Sukhu emphasised the unique geographical conditions of Himachal Pradesh and the magnitude of the disaster, urging the Union government to consider a specially tailored relief package. The chief minister expressed concerns regarding the delayed release of the initial installment of interim relief from the Centre. He implored JP Nadda and Anurag Singh Thakur to expedite the provision of financial aid, revealing that the disaster had resulted in losses exceeding ₹10,000 crore due to heavy monsoon rains and landslides. Despite assessment teams being dispatched, the interim relief remained pending. He noted that the state had been utilising its limited resources to support the affected population.

Providing details on the current state of financial support, chief minister Sukhu said the Union government had released an annual allocation of ₹360 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in two installments.

Sukhu also highlighted the state’s efforts to enhance structural engineering and drainage systems. The meeting discussed plans for a new town near Shimla in Jathiya Devi.