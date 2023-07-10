‘Worst-hit’ Himachal Pradesh braces for more rain as temples submerged, bridges collapse

Several districts of Himachal Pradesh will witness moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. With no respite in the rain rampage, chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu issued helpline numbers to citizens and urged them to not venture outside for the next 24 hours. Panchvaktra Temple partially submerged after Beas river swelled up due to heavy rainfall in Mandi on Sunday. (PTI)

"I request all residents of the state to please stay home for the next 24 hours because very heavy rain is expected. We have arranged three helplines -- 1100, 1070, 1077. .you can call these numbers in case of any emergency and I will also be available 24 hours," he said in a video message.

CM Sukhu also announced that restoration work of roads and highways had begun after completing rescue operations of stranded people.

The BJP also posted helpline numbers for Himachal Pradesh. “People can call up the state BJP office, on 01772831893 and 9317221289, seeking help,” it wrote on Twitter.

The CM asked legislators to camp in their constituencies and help out the public and ensure that they are ‘compensated for their losses’. 14 people have been killed in the calamity so far and the state government is trying to rescue those stranded, he added,

Meanwhile, state education minister Rohit Thakur told news agency ANI, "…we will review the situation so that the decision we take is for the safety of students...CM has constituted a committee… is taking minute-by-minute feedback on everything. Our Govt will take a decision that is best in such adverse situations."

The hill state is the worst-affected by the monsoon mayhem while Manali, Kullu, Kinnair and Chamba had to face the most devastating impact, reported NDTV.

Isolated places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu will experience very heavy rainfall, IMD said.

Himachal Pradesh traffic, tourist and railways police shared updates on the roads damaged or blocked due to the havoc caused by the incessant rainfall.

In another tweet, the HP police wrote, "The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for most districts of the state today, which means there is a "very high risk of heavy to very heavy rainfall". So you avoid unnecessary travel. Stay away from rivers and landslide areas. Please follow the instructions issued by the local administration."

In a late-night rescue operation on Sunday, the NDRF team rescued six people stranded in the Nagwain village of Mandi. The rise in water level of Beas river also led to the collapse of the Panchvaktra bridge in Mandi. The historical bridges connecting Aut village to Banjar, and Pandoh village were swept away by the overflowing Beas river in Mandi district. Former chief minister Jairam Thakur said the washed-away bridges were the "identity of Himachal".

The Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Assembly appealed to the Centre to provide all possible assistance to the persons affected due to inclement weather. Thakur also urged CM Sukhu to evacuate people safely as soon as possible.

Officials said rail operations on the Shimla-Kalka route have been suspended till Tuesday as landslides blocked the track at several places while educational institutions across the state were ordered to remain shut on Monday and Tuesday. Himachal received 271.5 mm average rains from June 1 to July 9, against normal rainfall of 160.6 mm, an excess of 69 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

