Himachal Pradesh to declare rain havoc as ‘state disaster’; CM Sukhu says damage worth Rs10,000 cr

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the recent rain havoc has caused damage worth Rs10,000 crore and that it will be declared a “state distater”. He said the official release will be out soon. Amid the monsoon rain fury over the past few days, a total of 74 people have lost their lives so far, including those who died after a temple collapse in Shimla triggered by a landslide. Chief minister Sukhu told news agency PTI that it will take a year to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by the rains of this monsoon, and claimed the estimated loss to be about Rs.10,000 crore.(PTI)

Sukhu further said that the state government, along with the help of national teams like the NDRF and the Indian Army, has been working day and night to restore normalcy in the state. "The government will try its best to help those who were affected by the rain - like those who lost their houses - to restore their normal life," news agency PTI quoted Sukhu as saying.

Regarding the controversy that erupted after reports of CM's remarks, where he blamed construction workers from Bihar for the destruction in Shimla, he said, "From where did this statement come? Please ask them not to play politics." Earlier on Thursday, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Congress had shown its true colors by insulting the people of Bihar by "blaming" them for the destruction caused by heavy rain.

Monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh

Amid fresh reports of flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rain in the state, the death toll due to rain-related incidents has risen to 74, and the rescue teams are still carrying out operations near the temple collapse site in Shimla, where eight more people are feared buried.

On Thursday, chief minister Sukhu visited flood and severely rain-affected areas in the Mandi district - Matehdi, Baldwara, Maseran, and Jukain of Sarkaghat assembly.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted scattered rainfall in the next four to five days and controlled rainfall in the state until August 25.

Chhattisgarh CM announces ₹ 11 crore aid

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday announced to provide a financial assistance of ₹11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, the hill state that has been worst-hit by the monsoon rains, news agency PTI reported quoting a government official.

Baghel on Thursday spoke to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over phone and took stock of the situation in the northern state and assured to extend support to deal with it.

