Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 12, 2024
Dec 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 12, 2024, is 13.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.93 °C and 17.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 13, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.47 °C and 17.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Friday, December 13, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.47 °C and 17.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 13, 2024
|13.84
|Sky is clear
|December 14, 2024
|16.29
|Sky is clear
|December 15, 2024
|19.56
|Sky is clear
|December 16, 2024
|21.79
|Sky is clear
|December 17, 2024
|20.70
|Sky is clear
|December 18, 2024
|18.11
|Sky is clear
|December 19, 2024
|15.11
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 12, 2024
SHARE
Copy