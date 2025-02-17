Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 17, 2025, is 15.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.07 °C and 18.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:06 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.86 °C and 20.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 18, 2025 15.76 Broken clouds February 19, 2025 18.76 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 19.53 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 15.21 Moderate rain February 22, 2025 17.89 Light rain February 23, 2025 17.86 Light rain February 24, 2025 18.12 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.07 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.13 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 28.91 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.48 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.57 °C Broken clouds



