Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 17, 2025, is 15.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.07 °C and 18.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.86 °C and 20.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 18, 2025
|15.76
|Broken clouds
|February 19, 2025
|18.76
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|19.53
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|15.21
|Moderate rain
|February 22, 2025
|17.89
|Light rain
|February 23, 2025
|17.86
|Light rain
|February 24, 2025
|18.12
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025
