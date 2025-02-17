Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 17, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 17, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 17, 2025, is 15.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.07 °C and 18.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 17, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.86 °C and 20.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 18, 202515.76Broken clouds
February 19, 202518.76Sky is clear
February 20, 202519.53Sky is clear
February 21, 202515.21Moderate rain
February 22, 202517.89Light rain
February 23, 202517.86Light rain
February 24, 202518.12Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.07 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.13 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru28.91 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.06 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.48 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.57 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On