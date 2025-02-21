Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 21, 2025, is 13.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.35 °C and 16.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:10 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.43 °C and 17.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 22, 2025 13.76 Moderate rain February 23, 2025 15.36 Overcast clouds February 24, 2025 17.43 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 17.90 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 19.07 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 19.41 Light rain February 28, 2025 18.01 Light rain



Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Light rain Chennai 28.19 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.53 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.51 °C Scattered clouds



