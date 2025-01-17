Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 17, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 17, 2025, is 11.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.24 °C and 16.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:39 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.25 °C and 18.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 18, 2025 11.94 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 16.61 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 18.64 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 18.64 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 17.82 Broken clouds January 23, 2025 17.43 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 12.35 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.31 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.28 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.68 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.51 °C Few clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.