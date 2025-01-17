Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 17, 2025, is 11.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.24 °C and 16.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.25 °C and 18.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 18, 2025
|11.94
|Scattered clouds
|January 19, 2025
|16.61
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|18.64
|Overcast clouds
|January 21, 2025
|18.64
|Overcast clouds
|January 22, 2025
|17.82
|Broken clouds
|January 23, 2025
|17.43
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|12.35
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025
