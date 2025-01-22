Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 22, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 22, 2025, is 15.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.97 °C and 18.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:43 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.76 °C and 16.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 23, 2025 15.36 Light rain January 24, 2025 14.72 Light rain January 25, 2025 15.55 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 17.55 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 19.96 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 19.21 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 18.21 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.98 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.98 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.02 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 27.92 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.76 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.