Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 17, 2025, is 17.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.92 °C and 18.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.48 °C and 21.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 18, 2025
|17.75
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|19.46
|Few clouds
|March 20, 2025
|20.89
|Light rain
|March 21, 2025
|21.76
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|22.54
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|23.38
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|24.97
|Sky is clear
