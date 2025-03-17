Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 17, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 17, 2025, is 17.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.92 °C and 18.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.48 °C and 21.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 18, 2025 17.75 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 19.46 Few clouds March 20, 2025 20.89 Light rain March 21, 2025 21.76 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 22.54 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 23.38 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 24.97 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.34 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 33.95 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.68 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.91 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.79 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 32.1 °C Broken clouds Delhi 28.56 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



