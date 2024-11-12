Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 13, 2024 20.71 °C Few clouds November 14, 2024 20.94 °C Overcast clouds November 15, 2024 21.22 °C Overcast clouds November 16, 2024 21.01 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 19.44 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 18.85 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 18.72 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.61 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.67 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.47 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.91 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 12, 2024, is 18.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.72 °C and 21.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.84 °C and 21.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

