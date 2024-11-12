Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 12, 2024
Nov 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on November 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 12, 2024, is 18.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.72 °C and 21.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.84 °C and 21.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 13, 2024
|20.71 °C
|Few clouds
|November 14, 2024
|20.94 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 15, 2024
|21.22 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 16, 2024
|21.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|19.44 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|18.85 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|18.72 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
