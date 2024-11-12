Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on November 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 12, 2024, is 18.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.72 °C and 21.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.84 °C and 21.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 13, 2024 20.71 °C Few clouds
November 14, 2024 20.94 °C Overcast clouds
November 15, 2024 21.22 °C Overcast clouds
November 16, 2024 21.01 °C Sky is clear
November 17, 2024 19.44 °C Sky is clear
November 18, 2024 18.85 °C Sky is clear
November 19, 2024 18.72 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on November 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.61 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 26.67 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai 27.47 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 21.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.73 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 27.91 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on November 12, 2024
Himachal Pradesh weather update on November 12, 2024

India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
