Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on November 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 22, 2024, is 16.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.71 °C and 19.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 23, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.08 °C and 19.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 23, 2024 17.95 °C Broken clouds
November 24, 2024 18.74 °C Sky is clear
November 25, 2024 18.31 °C Sky is clear
November 26, 2024 18.25 °C Sky is clear
November 27, 2024 18.26 °C Overcast clouds
November 28, 2024 18.08 °C Sky is clear
November 29, 2024 19.1 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 22, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 23.99 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 26.89 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 23.93 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 23.71 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 25.71 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 22.6 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on November 22, 2024
Himachal Pradesh weather update on November 22, 2024

