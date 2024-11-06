Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 7, 2024 22.84 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 23.25 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 22.75 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 21.92 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 21.77 °C Light rain November 12, 2024 21.98 °C Sky is clear November 13, 2024 21.23 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.53 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.87 °C Light rain Chennai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.14 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.49 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 6, 2024, is 20.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.86 °C and 23.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.71 °C and 24.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

