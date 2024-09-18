Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 18, 2024
Sep 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 18, 2024, is 18.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.29 °C and 18.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 87% and the wind speed is 87 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.31 °C and 27.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 19, 2024
|26.51 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 20, 2024
|28.09 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|27.57 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|27.65 °C
|Light rain
|September 23, 2024
|28.57 °C
|Light rain
|September 24, 2024
|28.2 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 25, 2024
|27.67 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
