Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.8 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 26, 2024 24.57 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 24.76 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 24.2 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 25.14 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 26.02 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 26.93 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 27.32 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 25, 2024, is 25.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.8 °C and 25.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.55 °C and 24.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024

