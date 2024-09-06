Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 6, 2024
Sep 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on September 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on September 6, 2024, is 21.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.07 °C and 24.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 7, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.68 °C and 25.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 6, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 7, 2024
|23.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 8, 2024
|25.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 9, 2024
|28.01 °C
|Light rain
|September 10, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 11, 2024
|28.08 °C
|Light rain
|September 12, 2024
|27.47 °C
|Light rain
|September 13, 2024
|26.53 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
