Himachal voters will re-elect BJP for stability, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called Himachal Pradesh his “second home”, asserting that the people of the state have made up their mind to repeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, on the lines of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Setting in motion party’s campaigning ahead of the polls, the PM addressed the Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally in Mandi through video-conferencing, and apologised for not being able to reach the venue due to inclement weather.

“For decades, there were coalition governments and an atmosphere of uncertainty if they can perform or not. Due to that, people in the world were sceptical about the country. Eight years ago, in 2014, people of India chose a stable government which also brought stability in policies and work culture and laid a strong foundation for the change,” he said.

The voters and the youth of Himachal Pradesh have made up their mind to repeat the BJP government as they know the BJP can provide a stable government and can work in the direction of developing the state, he added.

He further lauded the youth of Himachal for making India proud on different fronts, be it sports or entertainment and also made the supreme sacrifice for the country right from the invasion of Kashmir in 1948 till today.

“BJP has a maximum representation of youth because it trusts the young people of the country as well as Himachal. And, it is this youth power that will fulfil the resolution of making India a developed country in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Kal”, the PM said.

“In the last eight years premium institutes like IIT-Mandi, IIM-Sirmaur, IIIT-Una, and AIIMS- Bilaspur have been opened in the state. What was even impossible to imagine has been made possible by the BJP government,” he added.

On the projects undertaken by the BJP government in the state, he said, “We have allocated ₹14,000 crore for national highways in Himachal Pradesh and approved the proposal to add the Hatti community to the list of STs in the state. We also brought the facility of the ropeway along with developing villages near the border areas.”

Hailing the efforts of the state government, he said the BJP government made efforts to bring tourism out from the shackles of the Covid-19 pandemic by commencing the facility of e-visa for the tourists.

“India’s recognition as a world pharmacy will be strengthened when Himachal becomes a global pharma hub,” said Modi. He said Himachal was among the three states for setting up bulk drug parks to make India self-sufficient in raw materials for medicines. Similarly, it is among the four states where medical device parks are being built,” he said.

HT reached out to the Opposition for a comment but couldn’t get a response immediately.

