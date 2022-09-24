Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Modi has been benevolent towards Himachal, claims BJP

Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:06 AM IST

The BJP state president also took a jibe at the Congress and said it was like a ship whose captain was missing, and there are 15 leaders and families who want to be the captain of the ship

CM Jai Ram Thakur inspecting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally arrangements in Mandi on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Suresh Kashyap on Friday credited the double-engine government for the development of Himachal Pradesh.

“Prime Minister has taken care of needs of the Himachal,” said Kashyap, who one after the other counted the developmental projects sanctioned by the Central government for the state.

The financial requirements of Himachal have also been met in the last 4.5 years, he said.

“Our double-engine government has made all-round development of every corner of the state,” Kashyap said while questioning Congress to enlist the work done for the state during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The state president said that there is great disappointment in the Congress party due to the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the leader’s spokespersons of the Congress party are trying to mislead the people of the state by making rhetorical statements. “The Congress party wouldn’t succeed as the people are aware of the ground reality,” he said. The BJP state president also took a jibe at the Congress and said it was like a ship whose captain was missing, and there are 15 leaders and families who want to be the captain of the ship.

