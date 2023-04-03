Home / India News / Himanta Biswa's fresh salvo at Kejriwal: ‘His claim will remain a joke forever'

Himanta Biswa's fresh salvo at Kejriwal: ‘His claim will remain a joke forever'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2023 08:17 PM IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had threatened Kejriwal with a defamation case if he was to allege corruption cases against him outside the Delhi assembly.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday again attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for not making any reference in his speech in Guwahati to the corruption allegations against the BJP leader, which he had reportedly made in the Delhi assembly. Calling the AAP supremo “timid and cowardly,” the Assam CM said Kejriwal should have talked about “the same things he said about me a few days ago in Delhi assembly.”

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma .
“I never thought that Sri Arvind Kejriwal was so timid and cowardly. He should have talked about the same things he said about me a few days ago inside the Delhi Assembly in Guwahati yesterday,” Sarma said in a tweet.

“Of course, his claim about providing 12 lakh employment will remain a joke forever.”

Kejriwal had reportedly said in the Delhi Assembly that there are cases against Sarma, triggering a sharp response from the Assam chief minister who dared the AAP leader to reiterate the claim outside the assembly. He threatened to file a defamation case against Kejriwal if the AAP leader alleges corruption cases against him outside the assembly.

''Is there any FIR or case against me anywhere in the country? I wanted to sue him but like a coward, he spoke inside the assembly,'' the Assam CM said.

''Let Kejriwal come here on April 2 and say that I am corrupt. The next day, I will file a defamation case against him as I have done against (AAP leader) Manish Sisodia,'' Sarma had said.

Kejriwal said such threats by Sarma are unbecoming of a chief minister and invited the BJP leader for tea and lunch at his residence in the national capital.

During his visit to Assam on Sunday, Kejriwal also promised jobs for all unemployed youngsters if the AAP is voted to power in the northeastern state and said his party has given employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years and 28,000 people in Punjab in a year, which Sarma termed "a joke".

