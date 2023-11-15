Himanta Biswa Sarma gives 'ED will come after...' warning to Bhupesh Baghel over 508 crore bribe charge

New Delhi: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday continued his tirade against Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel over the allegation that the latter accepted ₹508 crore bribe in the Mahadev betting app case, saying the Enforcement Directorate has given him time to contest the elections out of its "magnanimity" but "it will come" after the polls. Taking a jibe at Bhagel's alleged intra-party rivalry with his deputy in the Chhattisgarh government, Sarma said "TS Singhdeo is the happiest right now with whatever is happening".

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the BJP's star campaigner. (PTI file photo)

"Bhupesh Baghel knows that he is going to jail; He wants to take 10 others along with him...Right now, ED has not even come to him. It will come after the elections. It is ED's large-heartedness that it has given time to Baghel to contest the elections," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sarma said ED had shown a "lot of magnanimity" by not asking Baghel to join the investigation before the Chhattisgarh elections.

"The Enforcement Directorate said before the court that Bhupesh Baghel accepted ₹508 Crores. Still, they have not issued a notice to him so far. Baghel wants to thank ED. They never give such a facility to anyone else. ED and Baghel must have had a good connection. Otherwise, why has he not received a notice?" he added.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (HT file photo)

Bhupesh Baghel takes potshots at Himanta Biswa Sarma

Baghel recently claimed the BJP had dealings with the Mahadev App, which is why no action was taken against it in BJP-ruled states.

Today, Baghel took potshots at Sarma.

"Did Himanta Biswa Sarma receive a clean chit in the Saradha Chit Fund Scam? He should thank them that they did not take action and he could become the CM. If they have courage, they should take action. We have never stopped them from taking action...We told them to investigate, but investigate correctly," he said.

On Tuesday, Sarma said Lord Mahadev will not spare Bhupesh Baghel and seek the account of every penny from him.

He said Baghel was supposed to be the chief minister for 2.5 years and got an extension.

"Baghel, however, got an extension which would not have been possible without exchange of money,” he alleged.

ED has claimed that it had recorded a statement of a cash courier who accused Mahadev betting app promoters of paying ₹508 crore to Baghel.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister has denied the charge.

Voting for the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections will take place on Friday. The counting of votes will happen on December 3.

