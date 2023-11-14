close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘More than 90 FIRs registered… 450 people arrested’: Bhupesh Baghel over allegations against him in Mahadev app case

‘More than 90 FIRs registered… 450 people arrested’: Bhupesh Baghel over allegations against him in Mahadev app case

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2023 09:45 PM IST

Bhupesh Baghel also attacked the union government, accusing it of working in collusion with the kingpins of the Mahadev app case.

Amid row over the Mahadev betting app case in Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that more than 90 FIRs had been registered in connection with the Mahadev betting app case in the state and more than 450 people were arrested.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (PTI)
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (PTI)

The chief minister said 16 crore was seized from bank accounts, along with laptops, and mobiles that were seized during investigation in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Action is being taken in Chhattisgarh from March 2022. More than 90 FIRs have been registered and more than 450 have been arrested. An amount of 16 crore in bank accounts, laptops, and mobiles have been seized. We also issued lookout circular and are also taking action in other states - Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha,” Baghel said.

The CM further attacked the union government over the issue saying it is working in collusion with the kingpins of the case. "Why the government of India is not arresting Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal even after the lookout circular. It means you are in collusion with them. It is the responsibility of the Government of India to close the Mahadev app but it has not been closed yet...''

Baghel's statements came just a few hours after union minister Anurag Thakur criticised the him in connection with the betting app scam. Thakur said that the CM was hiding his face. However, if people involved in the Delhi liquor scam 'couldn't escape,' nobody involved in the Mahadev App case would be able to escape either, he said.

“'Paisa Kamao...Bhupay karo' this continued for 5 years. Betting continued and the chief minister's office continued protecting the accused. 508 crore were collected from the Mahadev App. Now there will be neither Congress government nor corruption,” the union minister added.

Earlier, PM Modi attacked the Congress and Chhattisgarh CM Baghel over the Mahadev betting app case. Addressing a rally in the Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, the prime minister said, “I want to ask some questions to Congress. The 'Mahadev betting app scam' is worth 508 crore and the probe agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh CM is also in jail. Congress should reveal how much money did the CM receive in this.”

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out