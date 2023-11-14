‘More than 90 FIRs registered… 450 people arrested’: Bhupesh Baghel over allegations against him in Mahadev app case

Amid row over the Mahadev betting app case in Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that more than 90 FIRs had been registered in connection with the Mahadev betting app case in the state and more than 450 people were arrested. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (PTI)

The chief minister said ₹16 crore was seized from bank accounts, along with laptops, and mobiles that were seized during investigation in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

“Action is being taken in Chhattisgarh from March 2022. More than 90 FIRs have been registered and more than 450 have been arrested. An amount of ₹16 crore in bank accounts, laptops, and mobiles have been seized. We also issued lookout circular and are also taking action in other states - Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha,” Baghel said.

The CM further attacked the union government over the issue saying it is working in collusion with the kingpins of the case. "Why the government of India is not arresting Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal even after the lookout circular. It means you are in collusion with them. It is the responsibility of the Government of India to close the Mahadev app but it has not been closed yet...''

Baghel's statements came just a few hours after union minister Anurag Thakur criticised the him in connection with the betting app scam. Thakur said that the CM was hiding his face. However, if people involved in the Delhi liquor scam 'couldn't escape,' nobody involved in the Mahadev App case would be able to escape either, he said.

“'Paisa Kamao...Bhupay karo' this continued for 5 years. Betting continued and the chief minister's office continued protecting the accused. ₹508 crore were collected from the Mahadev App. Now there will be neither Congress government nor corruption,” the union minister added.

Earlier, PM Modi attacked the Congress and Chhattisgarh CM Baghel over the Mahadev betting app case. Addressing a rally in the Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, the prime minister said, “I want to ask some questions to Congress. The 'Mahadev betting app scam' is worth ₹508 crore and the probe agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh CM is also in jail. Congress should reveal how much money did the CM receive in this.”

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON