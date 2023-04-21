Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks for ‘Assam’s daughter' Angkita: ‘Sad that Congress…’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday commented on Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta's complaint against Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and said he would have been happy if the Congress spoke in favour of Angkita. "Angkita Dutta is the daughter of Assam. The way Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has tackled this matter is sad...I would have been happy if Assam Congress talks in favour of her. But what we see is completely opposite," Himanta said. Terming the issue as an internal affair of the party, Himanta said there will be no need to involve the police or the CID if the party tackles the issue. "If the issue is not resolved, then the law will have to take its course," the Assam chief minister said. Read | ‘Had lot of faith in Rahul Gandhi’: Assam Youth Congress chief accuses Srinivas BV of harassment

Angkita filed a police complaint against Srinivas accusing him of harassment and manhandling following which she was served a show-cause notice.

The matter came to the surface after Angkita took to social media and said she reported this ongoing harassment to the party's top leadership but no action was taken. Instead, Srinivas threatened her with dire consequences if she complains. Angkita is the daughter of the late Anjan Dutta, who was the Congress president of Assam and also served as a minister.

"She (Angkita) claimed that she had informed our leader Rahul Gandhi about the matter during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. She can do that but if she wanted an inquiry into the matter, she should have followed the proper procedure," Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora said.

