Himanta Biswa Sarma takes 'Pakistan' jibe at Congress over Palestine support

Referring to the Congress's resolution extending support for the "rights of the Palestinian people" amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasted the party on Thursday, pointing out it only mentioned Palestine, not "terrorism, Hamas and hostages". He also used Pakistan's reference to attack the Congress.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a BJP rally. (PTI file photo)

"It was the responsibility of the Congress party to condemn the terror activity...In the resolution of Congress, there is nothing about terrorism, Hamas and hostages. It only mentioned Palestine...Hence the question comes to our mind whether the Congress party makes its government in India or Pakistan," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Over 1300 people in Israel have died since October 7, when hundreds of Hamas terrorists attacked the country by a barrage of rockets and ground assault. According to Times of Israel, 3300 are injured. The death toll is likely to rise as 350 people are in serious condition and 28 are critical. Over 100 people from Israel are in the captivity of Hamas.

The Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, said on Monday that it reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to 'land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect'.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's 'minority vote bank politics' attack on Congress over Palestine support

"CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect. The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict," the resolution said.

Reacting to the resolution, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Monday, "Congress’s CWC resolution on the Israel war is a classic example of how Indian foreign policy was hostage to Congress’s minority vote bank politics, until Modi happened".

Congress leader Rashid Alvi had said supporting Israel could sour India's relations with Gulf countries.

On October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a solidarity message to Israel on X, saying he was deeply shocked by the terrorist attacks.

The resolution came a day after the Congress condemned the attacks on Israel.

The Congress on Sunday condemned the attacks on the people of Israel.

"The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel. The Indian National Congress has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people. Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had written on X.

