Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Shivakumar on whose blood is flowing in their veins

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar are engaged in a war of words that started after Himanta said Shivakumar belongs to the lineage of Tipu Sultan. To this, Shivakumar said Himanta should know that his blood belongs to the Congress though he has now changed it. Shivakumar should take pride in his own blood, Himanta took a swipe. Himanta Biswa Sarma said DKS belongs to the family of Tipu Sultan.

Touching upon the issue over Tipu Jayanti in Karnataka, Himanta Biswa Sarma said Siddaramaiah should go to Pakistan if he wants to celebrate Tipu Jayanti. "I come from Assam which came under Mughal attack 17 times. But the Mughals could not defeat us. Today I bow to this holy land because the Kodagu people also defeated Tipu Sultan many times," Himanta said on Saturday in Kodagu.

Shivakumar took a swipe at Himanta and said his own DNA is Congress DNA. "He should know that his blood is Congress' blood, Gandhi's blood. Now he has changed his blood," DKS said.

"The blood coursing through my veins originates from my parents, my state, and my country, and I am exceedingly proud of this fact. I request Dear DK Shivakumar Ji to similarly take pride in his own blood, which flows from his parents, sacred land of Karnataka, and Bharat Mata," Himanta said.

In Karnataka, the Assam chief minister has been campaigning extensively and in his rallies, Rahul Gandhi remains his usual target. On Sunday, he dragged the name of Sonia Gandhi too as he said, "Sonia Gandhi has been fighting alone for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi stand, and now this person (Rahul Gandhi) comes and gives a guarantee to the people of Karnataka."

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel called Himanta 'greedy' and 'spineless'. "No one is greedy as much as Himanta Biswa Sarma. He left the Congress party just for getting power. He left the party, that gave him the identity. He is such a spineless person, that once a probe was launched on him, he ran into the BJP's lap," Baghel said.

