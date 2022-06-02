Himanta Biswa says Congress will come down to 30-35 seats in 2024: ‘Rahul Gandhi not Mahatma Gandhi’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the Congress has become a weak party and what the party is doing in Rajasthan ahead of the Rajya Sabha election only proves how the party has come under the pressure of party members who are threatening them that they would quit if they are not given a ticket. "In my assessment, it will be difficult for the Congress to retain the status of the principal opposition party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Its tally may come down to 30-35 seats," the Assam chief minister who was once a Congressman said. Also Read | Assam plans separate classification for indigenous minorities: Himanta Biswa

"If you look at Rajasthan today, the state has become kind of a railway station to accommodate refugees. Congress has nominated certain leaders for the four Rajya Sabha states who can't win elections. Rahul Gandhi said India is a union of states, not civilisation. If it is so, why have you supplied all Rajya Sabha candidates from Delhi to Jaipur? Or from Delhi to some other states? You can send one or two, but not the entire lot," Himanta Biswa said adding that the party treats all states with contempt.

Answering a question about Rahul Gandhi's recent tweet on the recent incidents on Kashmiri Pandits, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi must disclose his location before tweeting. When Assam was flooded, he was in the UK. So, Rahul Gandhi should not make such statements. "He is Rahul Gandhi, not Mahatma Gandhi," Himanta said.

Congress's Rajya Sabha nomination has kicked off a row in the party with many old-times feeling left out while leaders who don't even belong to the state have been nominated for the Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

As Assam chief minister announced on Wednesday that his Cabinet will decide on a separate clarification for indigenous minorities who are not migrated to Assam from other places, Himanta Biswa said his government's stance on Madrassa education is very clear. "Madrassa education system will make Muslim students uncompetitive. We have not closed down madrassas, we have converted them to normal schools. We want a confident minority population. We are not saying you should not read Quoran, but that you do in your home," Himanta said.

