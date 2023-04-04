'Went to Assamese school, don't know English, Hindi very well', says Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reacted to a Twitter user calling him a ‘copy paste CM’ . The user had tweeted a video with a caption reading, "Presenting the CM of Assam who can't even write a paragraph in a visitor's book without copying”. Sarma said that he went to an Assamese medium school. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly writing his comments in a visitor's book. (Twitter)

“I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it,” wrote Sarma on Twitter.

His honest admission of the fact that he is not well versed in the two languages, and is trying his best to learn, came after a Twitter user mocked him for reportedly copying text for writing in a visitor’s book.

Many in the comment section hailed the BJP leader for his “solid” reply and humbleness. “First time seen CM Himanta Sarma to be so courageous to accept his weakness in public. One should actually appreciate his desire to learn which will give him never ending 'Strength'. Hatts Off !,” said a user. While another wrote, “Language shouldn't be the barrier anywhere... we should feel free to write in any language we are fully comfortable with.”