 Hindus, Muslims in Kerala village unite for temple renovation: Report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Hindus, Muslims in Kerala village unite for temple renovation: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 05:39 PM IST

Muthuvallur Durga Bhagwati Temple stands as a symbol of unity, with both Hindus and Muslims joining hands for its renovation.

In the village of Muthuvallur in Malappuram, Kerala, a heartwarming story of communal harmony unfolds as residents come together to restore a centuries-old Durga temple. 

Muthuvallur Durga Bhagwati Temple stands as a symbol of unity.(Facebook)
Muthuvallur Durga Bhagwati Temple stands as a symbol of unity.(Facebook)

Situated near Kondotty, Muthuvallur Durga Bhagwati Temple stands as a symbol of unity, with both Hindus and Muslims joining hands for its renovation, Times of India reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Since 2015, villagers have pooled their resources to refurbish the temple which is located in the Muslim-majority area, showing that friendship and brotherhood know no religious boundaries. Now, as the installation of a new idol approaches in May, the village's spirit of togetherness shines brightly.

ALSO READ- Doordarshan airs ‘The Kerala Story’, Dhruv Rathee's video screened to counter

The temple's brochure proudly features leaders from both communities, of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) chief Panakkad Sadikkali Shihab Thangal (the qazi of hundreds of mosques in state and beyond), and temple thantri (vedic head) Thekkiniyedathu Tharananellur Padmanabhan Unni Namboodiripad, the report said.

“As the thantri, I extended invitations to the Muslim community and its leaders, including Thangal. The temple's success hinges on cooperation and goodwill transcending religious boundaries, and we were fortunate to receive abundant support, Namboodiripad, who serves as the thantri for several temples across Malabar,” told TOI.

ALSO READ- Rajeev Chandrasekhar sends legal notice to Shashi Tharoor: 'Malafide intent'

Thangal told TOI that in a community where people live together peacefully, it is natural to help each other, even with matters related to faith and places of worship. Thangal visited the temple during a fundraising event in 2023 and, during the event, KP Sulaiman Haji, a member of the state Haj committee, donated 1 lakh.

ALSO READ- Congress' AK Antony says son Anil Antony, a BJP candidate, ‘should lose’ Kerala seat

According to Chandran P, the president of the temple committee, Muslims have played a significant role in funding the temple's renovation, contributing a substantial portion of the 38 lakh spent over the past few years. They have also provided construction materials and have been generously supplying vegetables for temple festivals.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Karnataka Puc Result Live Updates, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Hindus, Muslims in Kerala village unite for temple renovation: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On