Hindus, Muslims in Kerala village unite for temple renovation: Report

Situated near Kondotty, Muthuvallur Durga Bhagwati Temple stands as a symbol of unity, with both Hindus and Muslims joining hands for its renovation, Times of India reported.

Since 2015, villagers have pooled their resources to refurbish the temple which is located in the Muslim-majority area, showing that friendship and brotherhood know no religious boundaries. Now, as the installation of a new idol approaches in May, the village's spirit of togetherness shines brightly.

The temple's brochure proudly features leaders from both communities, of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) chief Panakkad Sadikkali Shihab Thangal (the qazi of hundreds of mosques in state and beyond), and temple thantri (vedic head) Thekkiniyedathu Tharananellur Padmanabhan Unni Namboodiripad, the report said.

“As the thantri, I extended invitations to the Muslim community and its leaders, including Thangal. The temple's success hinges on cooperation and goodwill transcending religious boundaries, and we were fortunate to receive abundant support, Namboodiripad, who serves as the thantri for several temples across Malabar,” told TOI.

Thangal told TOI that in a community where people live together peacefully, it is natural to help each other, even with matters related to faith and places of worship. Thangal visited the temple during a fundraising event in 2023 and, during the event, KP Sulaiman Haji, a member of the state Haj committee, donated ₹1 lakh.

According to Chandran P, the president of the temple committee, Muslims have played a significant role in funding the temple's renovation, contributing a substantial portion of the ₹38 lakh spent over the past few years. They have also provided construction materials and have been generously supplying vegetables for temple festivals.