Congress' AK Antony says son Anil Antony, a BJP candidate, ‘should lose’ Kerala seat

Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony, in a bold statement, said that his son and BJP candidate Anil Antony “should lose” from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony.

Addressing a press conference, Antony said that his son's party should lose, and his rival, the Congress candidate in the south Kerala constituency, Anto Antony, should win.

He also termed the act of children of Congress leaders joining the BJP as “wrong.” "The Congress is my religion", Antony said, reacting to repeated queries about his son's politics.

Asserting his firm stance in support of the Congress party, the veteran politician said during a press conference in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram that his party is “continuously fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).”

Responding to a question on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's allegations that the Congress party doesn't take national issues seriously, Antony said, "Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are continuously fighting against Modi, BJP, and RSS. I don't think the people of Kerala will take Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's allegations seriously,"

"The INDIA bloc is moving forward every day and the BJP is going down. I think it's a chance for us to form the government," he added, he said, just at the Lok Sabha elections remain a week away.

Antony's attack at Vijayan came days after the Kerala CM hit out at Rahul Gandhi for contesting the elections from the Wayanad constituency, pitted against Annie Raja, a candidate fielded by CPI, which is a part of the INDIA bloc.

Vijayan also alleged earlier that the BJP and Congress are working together to use central agencies and target the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board despite ensuring developments across several districts in the state.