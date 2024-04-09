 Congress' AK Antony says son Anil Antony, a BJP candidate, ‘should lose’ Kerala seat | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Congress' AK Antony says son Anil Antony, a BJP candidate, ‘should lose’ Kerala seat

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Apr 09, 2024 01:42 PM IST

AK Antony, Congress leader and former defence minister, said that his son, a BJP candidate, should lose from his seat in Kerala.

Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony, in a bold statement, said that his son and BJP candidate Anil Antony “should lose” from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony.
Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony.

Addressing a press conference, Antony said that his son's party should lose, and his rival, the Congress candidate in the south Kerala constituency, Anto Antony, should win.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: MVA seals seat-sharing deal: Shiv Sena (UBT) 21, Congress 17, NCP (SP) 10

He also termed the act of children of Congress leaders joining the BJP as “wrong.” "The Congress is my religion", Antony said, reacting to repeated queries about his son's politics.

Asserting his firm stance in support of the Congress party, the veteran politician said during a press conference in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram that his party is “continuously fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).”

Responding to a question on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's allegations that the Congress party doesn't take national issues seriously, Antony said, "Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are continuously fighting against Modi, BJP, and RSS. I don't think the people of Kerala will take Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's allegations seriously,"

Read more: Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar gets 'Z'-category security cover

"The INDIA bloc is moving forward every day and the BJP is going down. I think it's a chance for us to form the government," he added, he said, just at the Lok Sabha elections remain a week away.

Antony's attack at Vijayan came days after the Kerala CM hit out at Rahul Gandhi for contesting the elections from the Wayanad constituency, pitted against Annie Raja, a candidate fielded by CPI, which is a part of the INDIA bloc.

Vijayan also alleged earlier that the BJP and Congress are working together to use central agencies and target the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board despite ensuring developments across several districts in the state.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Congress' AK Antony says son Anil Antony, a BJP candidate, ‘should lose’ Kerala seat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On