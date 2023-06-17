'Hindus of vulgar kind': Congress shreds 'Adipurush' makers for ‘tapori’ language

The Congress on Saturday slammed the writer of the action film Adipurush, based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, for making the Hindu mythological figures speak the language of street thugs. Comparing Adipurush with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, Congress's social media head Surpiya Shrinate said the veteran playwright and filmmaker did not hurt the faith of crores of people with the iconic TV show of the late 80s and early 90s but “imprinted a sweet, gentle and charming image of Ram and Sita on the minds and hearts of the society.”

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. (ANI Photo)

“This is the difference between religion and the business of religion,” Shrinate wrote on Twitter.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and written by Manoj Muntashhir, has come under strong criticism for the dialogues and depiction of the mythological figures in it, a departure from the image and descriptions of these figures depicted in Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.

In a scene where Lanka King Ravana's son sets Hanuman's tail on fire, the ardent devotee of Lord Ram has been made to say, “Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.”

In another scene, a mythological character says, “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki Lanka laga denge.”

Shirnate said, "You will get cheap popularity on the strength of your sycophancy, and you will also get big shows, but lack of talent always comes in the way. The writer who made Hanuman say 'Tere Baap ki Jali' is not only a squid, but the Hindu is also a very vulgar type.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also came down heavily on the makers of 'Adipurush' and demanded an apology for the alleged pedestrian dialogues used in the film.

“It hurts every Indian’s sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment,” she said.

“You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable,” the Rajya Sabha member added.

