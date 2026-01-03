‘Win for Hindus': BJP leaders, spiritual gurus hail Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman's KKR exit

"Thanks to BCCI for its decision in view of the 100 crore Sanatanis of India. We said yesterday that cognisance will be taken of this matter because the sentiments of 100 crore people cannot be taken lightly... This is the victory of the Hindus of the entire nation," Som said, speaking to ANI news agency.

The selection of Mustafizur Rahman, a Bangladeshi left-arm fast-medium bowler, in KKR sparked outrage, with many slamming the decision of the IPL team as it comes amid souring India-Bangladesh ties over attacks on Hindus.

"Shah Rukh Khan has understood that he should not go against Sanatanis while living in India. He has also understood that thousands of Sanatanis have made him Shah Rukh Khan," he added

Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Narendra Kashyap also praised BCCI decision, saying “We welcome the decision of the BCCI that they understood the sentiments of the nation and removed the Bangladeshi player, as atrocities are being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, something Prime Minister Modi and the government are raising objections over.”

"I thank the BCCI for this decision. Atrocities are being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, and if a player from that nation plays in the IPL, it is not acceptable," ANI quoted spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur, who had termed Shah Rukh Khan “heartless” and “cruel”, as saying.

"Mr KKR (Shah Rukh Khan) has still not given any statement. It is painful that Mr KKR is not standing with the Hindus," he added.