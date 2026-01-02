Congress, Dhirendra Shastri back Shah Rukh Khan, BJP cries ‘traitor’ over KKR selecting Bangladeshi player

The Congress on Thursday condemned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sangeet Som's backing of Hindu spiritual figure Jagadguru Rambhadracharya's criticism of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for inducting a Bangladeshi cricketer in his Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks to the gathering during an event in Mumbai in Nov 2025. (PTI) The selection of Mustafizur Rahman, a Bangladeshi left-arm fast-medium bowler, in KKR has sparked reactions, with many slamming the same as it comes amid souring India-Bangladesh ties over attacks on Hindus. BJP's slams, Congress, Dhirendra Shastri back SRK BJP leader Sangeet Som - a former MLA from Uttar Pradesh - called actor Shah Rukh Khan "a traitor" and accused him of investing money in players "from a country working against India". “The way Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh, women and girls are being raped, their homes are being burned, and anti-India slogans are being chanted there. Despite all this, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan, I'm calling him a traitor because everything he has is given by India, given by the people of India, but where do they invest this money? They invest it in players from a country that is working against India. I want to tell people like Shah Rukh Khan that they will not succeed,” Som was quoted as saying by ANI news agency. Sounding a warning, Som said KKR will not be able to get Mustafizur Rahman to play in India “at any cost”.

"Rahman won't be able to step outside the airport," Som said. Congress MP Manickam Tagore, strongly condemning the 'traitor' remarks, called the comments an "attack on India's pluralism" while saying that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should stop "poisoning society".

Taking to X, Tagore on Thursday said, “Calling Superstar Shah Rukh Khan a 'traitor' is an attack on India's pluralism. Hate cannot define nationalism. RSS must stop poisoning society.” Spiritual leader Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, said while the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) will take call on the selection of Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladeshi cricketers should raise voice for the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. Dhirendra Shastri, the chief priest (Peethadhishwar) of the Bageshwar Dham temple in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, also noted that such matters do not fall in the ambit of games but Bangladeshi players should speak up. "BCCI will make the decision. But our point is that the Bangladeshi cricketers should raise this issue, that our Hindu brothers who live there should be protected and secured. They should be protected there, and they should not be harassed in any way. It is also their responsibility. A game is a game; a game has its own rules, and nothing like this applies to the game. But they should speak up for the nation and society...," Shastri said, speaking to ANI. is a prominent Indian spiritual leader and the chief priest (Peethadhishwar) of the Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Hindu spiritual figures on SRK BJP leader Som's remark echoed Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya opinion which labelled Shah Rukh Khan's actions as “traitorous”. "He [Shah Rukh Khan] is not a hero… His actions have been those of a traitor," Rambhadracharya had said and also questioned the Bollywood icon's “character”.