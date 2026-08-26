HT Evening News Brief Aug 26: India slams UN over report, GIVA caves to backlash, Toxic review, Nepal floods

Good evening. Here's your quick five-minute lap around today's top stories — politics, India, the world, and more.

India slams UN report on racial discrimination as 'politically motivated'

Justice Sandeep Mehta (L) and Rajasthan High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma.

India on Wednesday described as “politically motivated” and “highly malicious” a UN committee’s report on alleged racial discrimination in the country. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India had participated in the review in a “spirit of constructive engagement”. “During the review, we highlighted India’s constitutional safeguards, robust legal framework, pluralism and sustained efforts to protect disadvantaged communities,” it said. Click here to read more.

HT Exclusive: SC judge wants Rajasthan HC's Acting CJ replaced

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Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta has urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to appoint, “with immediate effect”, a Chief Justice from another state to head the Rajasthan High Court, alleging that its acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been misusing his administrative powers and manipulating case listings to favour “rich litigants”. Click here to know more.

GIVA withdraws Kriti Sanon ad after attire row

Deep Dive What were India's main concerns about the UN committee's report on racial discrimination? India described the UN committee's report as 'politically motivated' and 'highly malicious', rejecting its observations of 'large-scale violations' by law enforcement against various communities, citing a spirit of constructive engagement during the review. Why did GIVA Jewellery withdraw its advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon? GIVA withdrew the ad after facing backlash over Kriti Sanon's attire, which many critics deemed 'against Indian culture'. The brand acknowledged that the ad inadvertently hurt sentiments. What allegations were made against the acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court? Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta alleged that Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma misused his administrative powers and manipulated case listings to favor wealthy litigants, raising concerns about nepotism and favoritism.

GIVA Jewellery has pulled its Kriti Sanon ad amid growing backlash over her attire, which critics called "against Indian culture". The actor had defended her clothing choice in a statement, and also found support in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Read more here.

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Nepal floods: 19 dead, more casualties feared, 105 Indians missing

{{^usCountry}} At least 19 were dead, more casualties were feared, while 105 Indians were missing in flash floods that hit Nepal on Wednesday, damaging roads, bridges and power projects in areas near Tibet, authorities said. Across the border, Tibet reported "major casualties" with some missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal, the Xinhua official news agency said. Track all updates here Toxic movie review: Yash's film is a soulless nightmare {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least 19 were dead, more casualties were feared, while 105 Indians were missing in flash floods that hit Nepal on Wednesday, damaging roads, bridges and power projects in areas near Tibet, authorities said. Across the border, Tibet reported "major casualties" with some missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal, the Xinhua official news agency said. Track all updates here Toxic movie review: Yash's film is a soulless nightmare {{/usCountry}}

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Toxic's three-hour-14-minute runtime is crammed with fleeting characters, and its 'big reveal' arrives too late to salvage the film, writes Neeshita Nyayapati. Coherence is sacrificed for Yash's larger-than-life persona, as the story dissolves into repetitive bloodbaths — guns, axes, knives — until it's hard to recall why he's even fighting. Read the full review here.