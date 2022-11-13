Home / India News / 'Failed political start-up': Assam CM Himanta Sarma's fresh jibe on AAP| Video

'Failed political start-up': Assam CM Himanta Sarma's fresh jibe on AAP| Video

Updated on Nov 13, 2022 11:58 AM IST

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Himanta Sarma targeted Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

(File photo) Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
BySwati Bhasin

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) yet again as he called it a "political start-up" that has "failed to pick up". The comments come as Kejriwal and top AAP leaders continue to extensively campaign in Gujarat, which is being ruled by the BJP for more than two decades.

"The AAP is a failed political start up," Sarma said. "Even after 10 years they haven’t progressed to become an MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). For the last 10 years, they have been trying to sell the same product without any proof of delivery," the BJP leader further said. The Assam Chief Minister had made the remarks while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday. "They are still prisoners of the past."

The sparring between the BJP and the AAP has been escalating every day amid the poll season.

While in Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal's party aims to pitch itself as the ruling party's key challenger, Delhi is also set to see a heated battle in the civic polls due next month. The AAP has also extensively campaigned in Himachal Pradesh where the assembly elections were held in a single phase on Saturday. Education and healthcare and other resolution of other civic issues have figured in major poll promises of the AAP over the years. However, the BJP has accused the party of being unable to deliver what it promised.

Meanwhile, at the HTLS 2022, Himanta Sarma also had hit out the Congress, his former party, accusing it of having no democracy. He went on to say that many who had voted for Shashi Tharoor - who had lost the Congress presidential election to Mallikarjun Kharge last month - will join the BJP soon. The remark, however, drew sharp reactions from the leaders of the grand old party.

    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

