Hindustani Bhau tenders apology; says cause was right but got misused

The lawyer of social media influencer Vikas Fhathak (Pathak), popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, has said his client has tendered an unconditional apology in the court after he was arrested for instigating students' riot in many places of Maharashtra demanding online board exams. The cause was right, his lawyer Mahesh Mulya said adding that it was misused and turned into a riot. Hindustani Bhau will cooperate in the police investigation, he said. The social media influencer has been sent to police custody till February 4.

"We have tendered an unconditional apology in court. Our cause was right, we had come to support the students. Unfortunately, it was misused and it turned into a riot. We will cooperate in the police investigation," Mahesh Mulya said, as quoted by ANI.

On Tuesday, Hindustani Bhai and some Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan were arrested for asking students to demand online exams for classes 10 and 12 which led to major gatherings of students in Mumbai's Dharavi where he was also present. Students gathered outside education minister Varsha Gaikwad's house. In Nagpur, a similar crowd of students vandalised two buses.

After Hindustani Bhau's role behind the gathering was reported to the police, cops said action will be taken against the social media influencer.

"In these two years, many people died because of Covid. Till now, families are recovering from the shock. And now the new drama of Omicron has started. What is this? The government is urging people to remain indoors. They why take offline exams of the students," Hindustani Bhau said in a YouTube video 'Exams cancel karo. bacho ke jaan ke sath mt khelo warna hoga fir se andolan'. The video had over 4.15 lakh views till Wednesday. It was uploaded on January 24.

