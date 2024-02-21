 ‘His desire to disable AIADMK symbol…': Palaniswami slams OPS | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ‘His desire to disable AIADMK symbol…': Palaniswami slams OPS

‘His desire to disable AIADMK symbol…': Palaniswami slams OPS

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 03:44 PM IST

In an interaction with the media, Palaniswami hit out at his former party colleague O Paneerselvam.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday hit out at his former party colleague O Paneerselvam, saying that the latter's ‘desire’ to disable the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) symbol won't be fulfilled.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (File photo)
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (File photo)

"No party has confirmed an alliance with the DMK. Negotiations are underway... We have received favourable verdicts from all the courts and the Election Commission. Their (OPS) desire to disable the AIADMK symbol during elections will not be fulfilled...," said Palaniswami as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Everyone should understand what succession politics is. Giving tickets to contest elections should not be considered a political inheritance. Karunanidhi was the leader of DMK. Stalin is currently the DMK party leader. Udhayanidhi is trying to become the leader of Stalin in future. This is succession politics. Our policy is that AIADMK party leadership should not be for a family and a commoner like me should come to the leadership of the party," he added.

Panneerselvam, a long-time aide of J Jayalalithaa, was expelled from AIADMK in 2022, for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. He has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging his expulsion from the party.

On Tuesday, Palaniswami slammed the ruling DMK government for its latest Budget, saying that it doesn't benefit the farmers of the state.

"DMK Government didn't make any announcement for farmers which they had mentioned in their manifesto. Farmers don't have any benefits from this Agriculture Budget. DMK hasn't introduced any new schemes for the welfare of farmers in this budget," said Palaniswami as quoted by news agency ANI.

