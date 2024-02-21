Tamil Nadu unveils scheme for chemical-free practices

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has allocated ₹42,281.8 crore for agriculture department, including animal husbandry and fisheries, in a budget tabled separately for agriculture on Tuesday. The state government said, ₹ 14.55 crore has been disbursed to 9,988 farmers of Thoothukudi for the crop loss (HT)

“It (the budget) aims to eradicate hunger and poverty among the people, ensure food security, provide nutritious sustenance, enhance livelihoods, manage natural resources wisely, protect the environment, and achieve inclusive growth,” said minister for agriculture, MRK Panneerselvam while presenting his fourth budget.

He also announced a new scheme, ‘Chief minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kappom’ that is aimed at encouraging sustainable and chemical-free agriculture practices. He said, the scheme pegged at ₹206 crore will preserve the soil fertility of cultivation lands.

“This scheme aims to preserve soil fertility through the promotion of green manure usage among farmers. For 2024-2025, ₹20 crore has been earmarked for the distribution of green manure seeds. It will cover 2 lakh (200,000) acres and will benefit 2 lakh (200,000) farmers,” he said.

While allocating ₹1,775 crore for crop insurance scheme for farmers who are affected by natural calamities, he said, insurance claim for an amount of ₹14.55 crore was immediately disbursed to 9,988 farmers of Thoothukudi district for the crop loss that occurred due to incessant rains on December 17 and 18, 2023.

During 2024-2025, Geographical Indication tag will be obtained for 10 agricultural Products such as the Sathyamangalam Red Banana in Erode district.

Also, chilli cultivation will be promoted as a fallow crop, covering an area of 3,700 acres after the harvest of paddy and other cereals.

Stating that in the next two decades, climate change is likely to present significant challenges to biodiversity, crop yields, and food security, the state is looking at appropriate technologies to mitigate the effects and to safeguard against losses.

“To achieve this, special climate smart villages will be developed, demonstrating climate change mitigation technologies to farmers and stakeholders, besides spreading awareness,” the minister said, allocating ₹1.48 crore for this initiative.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi that ‘The progress of a nation lies in the development of its villages’, the minister said, ‘One Village, One Crop’ scheme will be introduced in 15,280 revenue villages to catapult production in rural areas.

However, leader of opposition and AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami criticised the budget.

“It does not benefit farmers. No funds have been allocated for coconut and organic farmers,” he claimed.