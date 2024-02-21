 Tamil Nadu unveils scheme for chemical-free practices | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Tamil Nadu unveils scheme for chemical-free practices

Tamil Nadu unveils scheme for chemical-free practices

ByDivya Chandrababu
Feb 21, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Tamil Nadu has allocated ₹42,281.8 crore for agriculture department, including animal husbandry and fisheries

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has allocated 42,281.8 crore for agriculture department, including animal husbandry and fisheries, in a budget tabled separately for agriculture on Tuesday.

The state government said, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.55 crore has been disbursed to 9,988 farmers of Thoothukudi for the crop loss (HT)
The state government said, 14.55 crore has been disbursed to 9,988 farmers of Thoothukudi for the crop loss (HT)

“It (the budget) aims to eradicate hunger and poverty among the people, ensure food security, provide nutritious sustenance, enhance livelihoods, manage natural resources wisely, protect the environment, and achieve inclusive growth,” said minister for agriculture, MRK Panneerselvam while presenting his fourth budget.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He also announced a new scheme, ‘Chief minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kappom’ that is aimed at encouraging sustainable and chemical-free agriculture practices. He said, the scheme pegged at 206 crore will preserve the soil fertility of cultivation lands.

“This scheme aims to preserve soil fertility through the promotion of green manure usage among farmers. For 2024-2025, 20 crore has been earmarked for the distribution of green manure seeds. It will cover 2 lakh (200,000) acres and will benefit 2 lakh (200,000) farmers,” he said.

While allocating 1,775 crore for crop insurance scheme for farmers who are affected by natural calamities, he said, insurance claim for an amount of 14.55 crore was immediately disbursed to 9,988 farmers of Thoothukudi district for the crop loss that occurred due to incessant rains on December 17 and 18, 2023.

During 2024-2025, Geographical Indication tag will be obtained for 10 agricultural Products such as the Sathyamangalam Red Banana in Erode district.

Also, chilli cultivation will be promoted as a fallow crop, covering an area of 3,700 acres after the harvest of paddy and other cereals.

Stating that in the next two decades, climate change is likely to present significant challenges to biodiversity, crop yields, and food security, the state is looking at appropriate technologies to mitigate the effects and to safeguard against losses.

“To achieve this, special climate smart villages will be developed, demonstrating climate change mitigation technologies to farmers and stakeholders, besides spreading awareness,” the minister said, allocating 1.48 crore for this initiative.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi that ‘The progress of a nation lies in the development of its villages’, the minister said, ‘One Village, One Crop’ scheme will be introduced in 15,280 revenue villages to catapult production in rural areas.

However, leader of opposition and AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami criticised the budget.

“It does not benefit farmers. No funds have been allocated for coconut and organic farmers,” he claimed.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Jammu Visit Live , Farmers Protest Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On