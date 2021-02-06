'His personal view': Farmers' union on what Tikait said on UP 'chakka jam'

On Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that Saturday's 'chakka jam' will not be held in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. First, he said the decision has been taken as farmers from these states can be called to Delhi. Then he said he had evidence that few people might attempt to spread violence at these two states. Now his comments have led to what seems like a disagreement among the protesting unions as Samyukt Kisan Morcha spokesperson Darshan Pal Singh said it was Tikait's personal feeling that violence might occur in those two states. "I feel he should have made the statement after speaking with us. The statement was made in haste," Darshan Pal said to news agency ANI.

He personally felt that violence might occur in UP & Uttarakhand. I feel he should have made the statement after speaking with us. The statement was made in haste: Farmer leader DP Singh on Rakesh Tikait's announcement regarding holding chakka jaam in UP & Uttarakhand https://t.co/5L2aHWnAZd pic.twitter.com/xv0zEMVvDZ — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021





In its statement, SKM, the umbrella body of the 40 unions protesting against the farm laws, said 'chakka jam' programme in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Bihar was a complete success. "Roads were blocked by farmers all over the region including Champaran, Purnia, Bhojpur, Katihar. Farmers organised 'chakka jam' programs in more than 200 places in Madhya Pradesh. In Maharashtra, farmers led the 'chakka jam' in many places, including Wardha, Pune and Nashik. The success of Chakka Jam was also seen in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu," the statement said.

"Yesterday, in Parliament, the agriculture minister insulted the struggle of farmers of India by saying that only one state's farmers are opposing the agricultural laws. But today's nationwide 'chakka jam' once again proved that farmers across the country are united against these laws. The farmers were completely peaceful and non-violent in these events," the statement said.