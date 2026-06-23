‘Historic transformation’: Ministry highlights development in tribal regions under 12 years of Modi govt

The Union ministry of tribal affairs on Sunday said government spending on tribal welfare has more than tripled over the past 12 years, while access to education, healthcare and basic infrastructure has expanded significantly across tribal regions under the Narendra Modi-led government.

File: Union minister Piyush Goyal pays tribute to freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda with Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram (ANI)

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In a statement marking 12 years of the NDA government at Centre, Union minister of state for tribal affairs Durga Das Uikey said tribal communities have witnessed a “historic transformation” since 2014, with policy initiatives focused on education, livelihoods, cultural recognition and political representation.

“One of the most significant interventions has been the expansion of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), with around 500 schools now providing education to more than 1.5 lakh tribal students across the country. It also cited provisions under the National Education Policy 2020 aimed at promoting mother-tongue-based learning among tribal children. The government has substantially increased financial allocations for tribal welfare programmes, enabling greater investment in education, healthcare, skill development and infrastructure in tribal-dominated areas,” he said.

Healthcare access in tribal regions improving

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{{^usCountry}} He also highlighted the PM-JANMAN scheme, launched for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), as a key initiative to bridge development gaps in remote habitations and said that the programme seeks to provide roads, electricity, drinking water, housing, healthcare, education and mobile connectivity in some of the country’s most isolated tribal settlements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also highlighted the PM-JANMAN scheme, launched for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), as a key initiative to bridge development gaps in remote habitations and said that the programme seeks to provide roads, electricity, drinking water, housing, healthcare, education and mobile connectivity in some of the country’s most isolated tribal settlements. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Healthcare access in tribal regions has also improved through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, wellness centres and mobile medical units and the vaccination drives and healthcare outreach during the Covid-19 pandemic ensured services reached remote communities,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Healthcare access in tribal regions has also improved through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, wellness centres and mobile medical units and the vaccination drives and healthcare outreach during the Covid-19 pandemic ensured services reached remote communities,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On livelihood generation, Uikey said more than 2,800 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been established to promote forest-based enterprises and improve incomes of tribal households. “Also, initiatives such as minimum support price procurement for minor forest produce have helped tribal gatherers secure better returns for products including lac, bamboo, honey and mahua,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On livelihood generation, Uikey said more than 2,800 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been established to promote forest-based enterprises and improve incomes of tribal households. “Also, initiatives such as minimum support price procurement for minor forest produce have helped tribal gatherers secure better returns for products including lac, bamboo, honey and mahua,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister also underscored efforts to bring tribal history and culture into the national mainstream. It referred to the government’s decision to establish museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters and the declaration of Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021.

Calling the election of President Droupadi Murmu a milestone in tribal empowerment, Uikey said the development reflected the growing participation of tribal communities in national leadership.

“The tribal communities would play a crucial role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation, particularly in areas such as environmental conservation, biodiversity protection and sustainable development,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanjeev K Jha ...Read More Sanjeev K Jha is a senior journalist with nearly three decades of experience covering a wide range of beats, including bureaucracy, politics, and security issues such as ISI-linked activities in border regions.



His reporting also extends to culture, with work on music and Bollywood.



Currently part of the Political Bureau at Hindustan Times, he focuses on smaller allies within both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.



His work offers insight into coalition politics and the evolving dynamics of India’s political landscape, backed by years of on-ground reporting and a deep understanding of governance and power structures. Read Less

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