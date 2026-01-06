‘History in remix mode’: AAP takes a dig at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Bhagat Singh, 'Congress sarkar' gaffe in assembly

“Today, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji has presented a new 'updated' version of history in the Delhi Assembly. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who fought against the British regime, are now being portrayed as those who threw bombs against the Congress government,” AAP's Sanjeev Jha wrote on X.

In her speech in the Delhi assembly, Gupta said Bhagat Singh and his comrades threw a bomb against the “deaf Congress government” — apparently misspeaking a reference to the British government of India at the time.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Tuesday took digs at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after she reportedly mixed up some words while talking about freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, with MLA Sanjeev Jha saying it was the “updated version of history”.

The Burari MLA said that the history “is now in 'remix' mode".

“Next time, we might even hear that Chandragupta Maurya expanded his empire under the direction of Gandhiji,” he further jibed.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj also took a dig at the Delhi CM, saying that she "embarrassed India”. “Even schoolchildren know that Shaheed Bhagat Singh threw a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly in 1929 in protest against the British government,” Bharadwaj said.

What Rekha Gupta said While addressing the Delhi Vidhan Sabha during its budget session on Tuesday, Rekha Gupta highlighted the city's history. She started off with a Mahabharat reference, talked about figures like Prithviraj Chauhan before speaking about the 1929 bombing of the Central Legislative Assembly by Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt.

“Delhi has heard the revolution of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, when they threw the bomb against the deaf Congress government,” she went on to say at the 1-hour-45-minute mark of the official webcast of the proceedings.