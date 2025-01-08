HMPV cases live updates: States step up surveillance following Centre's advisory
HMPV cases live updates: Several states across India continue to step up public health measures and prepare their health systems following the Centre's advice to strengthen awareness of preventive measures against the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection. The Centre has urged people not to panic and said the virus is neither a new pathogen nor causing a widespread disease outbreak....Read More
So far, seven positive cases have been reported in India. Two positive cases reported from Nagpur were discharged on Tuesday and continue to be in “good health”, news agency PTI reported, citing an official.
Dr Gopi Chand Khilnani, chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, explained that the HMPV virus is transmitted “basically by respiration, ‘coughing’”. Khilnani noted that those susceptible to the virus, likely elderly people and those with respiratory illnesses, should be extra careful.
The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though scientists first identified it in 2001.
The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.
HMPV Cases LIVE: No need to panic as Jharkhand still unaffected by HMPV cases, says health minister
Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday said the state has been unaffected by the human metapneumovirus infection, and there is no need to panic over the detection of such cases in other parts of the country.
Ansari said he is closely monitoring the situation.
“The infection of HMPV has been reported in parts of the country but there is no impact in Jharkhand. I have been closely monitoring the situation. There is no need to panic as no cases of the HMPV infection have so far been reported in the state,” Ansari told reporters at Congress headquarters here.
HMPV Cases LIVE: Isolation wards created in three Gujarat cities
Isolation wards have been created in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Rajkot civil hospitals as a precautionary measure after Gujarat registered its first case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) -- a respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms, officials said on Tuesday.