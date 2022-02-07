Parliament: Amit Shah expected to speak on recent attack on Owaisi’s convoy

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah will make a statement in both the Houses of Parliament regarding the recent attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi’s car was fired upon at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Hapur district of west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, the police said. The shots were fired when Owaisi was returning to Delhi after conducting a door-to-door campaign for his party’s candidate in the Kithore assembly constituency of Meerut district on Thursday evening. He was given Z category security a day after his convoy came under attack, which he later refused.

The Lok Sabha will also be discussing the Union Budget on Monday.

Union minister for tribal affairs Arjun Munda will introduce a bill to amend the Scheduled Tribes list of Tripura in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Arjun Munda will be introducing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill aims to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, to include certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura. Currently, there are 19 notified Scheduled Tribes in Tripura.

Bills to amend the SC and ST lists of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand were also listed in the government agenda according to the bulletin released last week.

In the Rajya Sabha, Munda will be moving the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill aims to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit the Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state.

Both the Houses will continue their debate on the Motion of Thanks and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take part in the debate in the Lok Sabha.