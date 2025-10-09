Hoax bomb threat at Vijay’s residence amid Karur stampede backlash

A bomb threat targeting the residence of actor-turned-politician Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay in Neelankarai caused a brief scare throughout the city on Wednesday, before the police declared it a hoax. TVK Chief and actor Vijay sought an independent investigation into the Karur stampede under the supervision of the Supreme Court.(ANI Grab )

Law enforcement and bomb disposal squads reportedly rushed to the scene; however, after an intensive investigation, authorities confirmed there was no explosive device on the property.

The threat came amid growing criticism of Vijay following the tragic incident at the TVK rally, which left dozens dead and several others injured.

41 people died and at least 60 were injured in the stampede during Vijay's rally in Karur on September 27. Police noted that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants. Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue.

On Wednesday, Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order constituting a SIT to probe the Karur stampede that killed 41 people. The apex court agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of a lawyer that the plea, filed through TVK’s secretary Aadhav Arjuna, be listed for hearing.

TVK has sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu police.

DMK issues compensation for victims

Meanwhile, DMK leader Senthil Balaji, who represents the Karur constituency, on Wednesday handed over the cheques from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to families of 45 people who were injured in the stampede during a TVK rally.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the victims and ₹1 lakh each for the injured.

Bomb threat at Madurai Airport

Madurai Airport also received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the premises, prompting a swift response from security agencies. Airport Director Muthukumar immediately alerted the Madurai District Collector and the Commissioner of Police, triggering a coordinated security operation involving CISF personnel and local police.

Bomb disposal squads carried out intensive searches across the airport, including vehicle parking areas, passenger zones, and other public spaces.

After a detailed sweep, no explosives were found, and officials later confirmed that the threat was a false alarm. Investigations are underway to trace the source of the email.