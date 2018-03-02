 Holi 2018: PM Modi, Union ministers send greetings | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 02, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Holi 2018: PM Modi, Union ministers send greetings

The festival of Holi marks the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2018 13:24 IST
ANI
Devotees and foreign tourists take part in the
Devotees and foreign tourists take part in the "kapda phaar" or cloth tearing during Holi festival celebrations in Rajasthan’s Pushkar on March 2, 2018. (AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers extended Holi greetings to the nation on Friday .

The PM took to his Twitter handle to wish citizens on the auspicious occasion.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrated the festival at their Delhi residence.

Speaking to media, Naqvi said Holi denotes “brotherhood, love and harmony”, adding that the festival highlights the tradition and culture of the country.

Home minister Singh shared a video message on Twitter, conveying his Holi greetings.

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal too wished the country on the occasion of Holi.

People across the country are celebrating the festival of colour with zeal and enthusiasm.

The festival of Holi marks the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

more from india
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you