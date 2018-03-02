Holi 2018: PM Modi, Union ministers send greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers extended Holi greetings to the nation on Friday .

The PM took to his Twitter handle to wish citizens on the auspicious occasion.

होली के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।



Wishing everyone a Happy Holi! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2018

Union home minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrated the festival at their Delhi residence.

Speaking to media, Naqvi said Holi denotes “brotherhood, love and harmony”, adding that the festival highlights the tradition and culture of the country.

Home minister Singh shared a video message on Twitter, conveying his Holi greetings.

Wishing you a happy and colourful Holi. pic.twitter.com/5HMvI1jAri — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 2, 2018

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal too wished the country on the occasion of Holi.

People across the country are celebrating the festival of colour with zeal and enthusiasm.

The festival of Holi marks the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring.