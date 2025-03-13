Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Holi celebrated at Sambhal's Kartikeya Mahadev, a first in 46 years

PTI |
Mar 13, 2025 02:04 PM IST

Devotees celebrated Holi at Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Khaggu Sarai for the first time in 46 years, amid tight security.

Amid tight security, devotees on Thursday celebrated Holi at Kartikeya Mahadev in Khaggu Sarai for the first time in 46 years.

Sambhal: Devotees play Holi at the Kartikeya Mahadev temple after a gap of 46 years, in Sambhal.(PTI)
Sambhal: Devotees play Holi at the Kartikeya Mahadev temple after a gap of 46 years, in Sambhal.(PTI)

The event saw enthusiastic participation from social and Hindu organisations at the temple, which was reopened last December after it was shut following riots in 1978.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra said ample police forces have been deployed to ensure a smooth celebration.

"Holi is being celebrated peacefully at the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Khaggu Sarai. There is no need for anyone to worry. People are enjoying the festival in a secure environment," he said.

The temple is located close to Shahi Jama Masjid, a site which has been at the centre of controversy following communal violence on November 24, 2024, that led to the death of four people. The violence had broken out after a group of people held a protest during a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district president Anand Agrawal expressed his joy over the occasion. "After 46 years, we have had the fortune of playing Holi at the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple. People from various social organisations have gathered here, celebrating (Holi) with flowers and colours," he said.

Participants also shared their excitement and thanked the police for the security arrangements.

"The police have done a great job in maintaining security, and everyone is immersed in the festive spirit," said Priyanshu Jain.

The temple, also known as Bhasma Shankar temple, was reopened on December 13 last year after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On